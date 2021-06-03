LSU AgCenter seeks participants for mosquito repellent study

Photo: LSU Tiger TV/YouTube

BATON ROUGE — According to a Thursday morning news release, the LSU AgCenter is seeking volunteers from the Baton Rouge area to participate in a study on mosquito repellents.

Kristen Healy, an AgCenter entomologist who is leading the project, is evaluating different types of repellents and how they prevent bites in field settings.

Participants must be between the ages of 18 and 55 and live within 30 miles of Baton Rouge.

The study will take up to three visits and a remote screening and consent session to complete. Compensation will be provided.

Participants must abide by mask-wearing and social distancing requirements.

To sign up or to get more information, contact Healy at 225-578-7386 or khealy@lsu.edu.