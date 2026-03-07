Latest Weather Blog
LSU AgCenter hosts 24th annual Baton Rouge Spring Garden Show and Plant Sale
BATON ROUGE — The LSU AgCenter hosted the 24th annual Baton Rouge Spring Garden Show and Plant Sale on Saturday.
The event, hosted alongside the School of Plant, allowed visitors to explore a wide selection of plants along with an array of garden merchandise, including outdoor decor and specialty items by regional vendors.
In addition to a diverse mix of plants available for purchase, the show featured a live jazz trio from the LSU School of Music, a bonsai exhibitor, and an "ask the experts" table where guests could receive helpful gardening tips.
The show will be open on Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, March 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. General admission is $10 for adults and free for children ages 12 and under. Students from LSU and Southern University also receive free admission with a valid student ID.
