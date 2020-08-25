90°
LSU adds Juneteenth holiday to academic calendar for summer 2021
BATON ROUGE - LSU officials have designated a day in next year's summer term observing Juneteenth as a school holiday.
LSU updated its academic calendar for the 2020-2021 school year earlier this month, canceling classes for Monday, June 20. The holiday, which dates back more that 150 years, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States after the Civil War.
Juneteenth saw a surge in interest this year amid the social movement that followed the killing of George Floyd. You can read more about the holiday here.
