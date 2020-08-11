LSU AD releases statement as conferences debate canceling college football season

BATON ROUGE - The fate of the SEC fall sports season, including LSU football, is on a shaky footing as the Big Ten becomes the first Power 5 conference to bail out of the 2020 season.

The Dan Patrick Show tweeted Monday, "DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow... The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season."

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow... The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.



Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

A report from the Detroit Free Press on Monday later confirmed that the Big 10 had canceled its season.

Sports Illustrated and ESPN reported on the situation this weekend.

“It doesn't look good," an unnamed Power 5 athletic director told ESPN.

Ross Dellenger questioned on Twitter Sunday if this was the end, posting: “Attempts to salvage the fall 2020 college football season are all but over.”

Multiple sources told @SINow earlier today that the Big Ten is moving toward a cancellation and is engaging other Power 5 conferences in hopes of a uniform decision this coming week.



"We have a lot of work to do that is no fun."https://t.co/ur7MQMD23D — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 9, 2020

The Big Ten was aiming for a cohesive decision from all Power 5 conferences and hoping for a uniform announcement later this coming week.

Meetings with conference officials were scheduled for the Pac-12 Tuesday, Big 12, also Tuesday, and Thursday for the SEC, Dellenger reported for Sports Illustrated.

LSU, for now, is scheduled to kickoff with the rest of the SEC in September. Friday, it was expected the SEC would release update schedules later this coming week. Athletic Director Scott Woodward released the following statement Monday evening.

“We remain steadfast in our approach in the Southeastern Conference, taking all the available time to gather as much information as possible in order to make informed decisions. We are united in our process and our focus on the safety and well-being of our student-athletes. The recent flood of reports surrounding college athletics does not alter that approach. As we have said since the beginning, we are patiently working through each and every variable following the direction of our Return to Safety and Medical Guidance Task Force. I believe our student-athletes want to play. We owe it to them to make every effort to do so safely.”