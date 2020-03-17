LSU AD discusses plan moving forward amidst corona scare

LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward held a conference call with the media to address questions and calm concerns as the corona virus eliminates the college sports seasons.

"Just to give you some specifics on what we're going to do. Obviously our essential needs for our student athletes are going to be taken care of, whether that's food feeding them in the cafeteria right now but probably in the near future going to, to go or brown bag, we're gonna have our training room open so they can get medical attention and medical care. And for now we're gonna have our academic center open but I'm sure that's changing as we're talking," Woodward said on Monday.

"My worry personally my concern is, is that we get ready for the fall season, we'll deal with how we did spring or what we did was spring, that's kind of in our rearview mirror, but we'll worry about how we prepare for the fall sports in the appropriate time, whether that's allowing more practices or doing things differently by sport. But that that's to be determined.

Right now I can tell you definitively we're encouraging our people do their work at home and, and do it in a fashion that makes sense for them number one to stay healthy and to stay safe. They're going to continue to recruit telephonically and electronically and what's allowed they're not allowed to do on campus or face to face off campus recruiting, you know on that front.

As far as eligibility goes and another question will be coming is that we're working to gain eligibility back, or our students participating in spring sports and then for the winter sports that didn't complete their championships, we're going to discuss that and that's that's going to be an ongoing discussion with the SEC and the NCAA.

We are pressing people to be empathetic and really be concerned about how we treat our fellow human beings and, in particular, our LSU family, and I couldn't be more more emphatic about that point because people are going to be going through trying tough times right now, whether it's health or whether it's employment or whether it's financial or mental or whatever, just just have that top of mind and be compassionate with people in what and how you treat them, and I want to assure everyone that we will be back together as an LSU family in due time. But the most important thing in the priority now is our collective effort to stop the spread of this virus."