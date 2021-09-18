LSU: 27 students unenrolled after failing to meet extended deadline for COVID reporting requirements

BATON ROUGE - Just over two dozen students were kicked out of LSU after the university gave them an additional week to comply with its entry protocols, which included new COVID requirements that mandated students report their vaccination status and submit proof of a recent coronavirus test.

On Friday, an LSU spokesperson said 24 students were unenrolled from the school after they failed to comply by the extended deadline that same afternoon. Students who refused to abide by the original reporting deadline on Sept. 10 were given an extra week to complete their registration, despite several warnings from the university last week saying they would face unenrollment for noncompliance.

The university last said 78 students were sent notices Wednesday night alerting them they would lose their spot at the school. Those students were given until 4 p.m. Friday to complete their registration and get back into their classes.

LSU said the remaining 51 students are taking the necessary steps to stay enrolled.