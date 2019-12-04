67°
LSU #2 in playoff rankings heading into SEC Championship against Georgia
BATON ROUGE - LSU has come in at #2 in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings.
Georgia, the Tigers' opponent in the SEC Championship this weekend, held their #4 spot. The loser of that game risks potentially dropping out of the top four next week and out of contention for the national championship.
Here's the full #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for games played through November 30.
Is your team in? ??
???? pic.twitter.com/PaGC4Tbw2z
The rest of the top four this week was rounded out by #1 Ohio and #3 Clemson.
Alabama fell to #12 after its loss to Auburn.