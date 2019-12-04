LSU #2 in playoff rankings heading into SEC Championship against Georgia

BATON ROUGE - LSU has come in at #2 in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia, the Tigers' opponent in the SEC Championship this weekend, held their #4 spot. The loser of that game risks potentially dropping out of the top four next week and out of contention for the national championship.

The rest of the top four this week was rounded out by #1 Ohio and #3 Clemson.

Alabama fell to #12 after its loss to Auburn.