67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU #2 in playoff rankings heading into SEC Championship against Georgia

19 hours 49 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 December 03, 2019 5:26 PM December 03, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU has come in at #2 in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia, the Tigers' opponent in the SEC Championship this weekend, held their #4 spot. The loser of that game risks potentially dropping out of the top four next week and out of contention for the national championship. 

The rest of the top four this week was rounded out by #1 Ohio and #3 Clemson.

Alabama fell to #12 after its loss to Auburn.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days