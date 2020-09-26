LSU 7 vs. Miss St. 10 | 2nd Quarter

BATON ROUGE - College football is back!

The No. 6 LSU Tigers are back at home getting ready for their first matchup of the season against Mississippi State.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. and attendance is capped at 25% for safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Myles Brennan gets announced as the starter in Tiger Stadium and for the first time today we get some crowd noise. #LSU @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/IIzoAxxquZ — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) September 26, 2020

After both teams traded 3 and outs in their first drives, Mississippi State drove drove down the field and got into the redzone. Eventually LSU would get the stop and force the Bulldogs into a field goal.

The drive was 66 yards on 12 plays ending in a 35-yard field goal to give Mississippi State the lead with 4:47 in the first quarter.

LSU and Mississppi state would trade punts until finally LSU would get on the board with their first points of the game.

Tiger linebacker Jabril Cox intercepted Bulldog QB KJ Costello and returned it 14 yards into the endzone to give LSU a 7-0 lead with 9:45 to to play in the 2nd quarter.

#LSU is on the board.



LB Jabril Cox with the 14 yard interception return touchdown in his first #SEC game. pic.twitter.com/bfkLxKmdo3 — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) September 26, 2020





s Mississippi State would repond quickly. On the ensuing drive, th ebulldogs would go 6 plays and 75 yards for a touchdown. QB KJ Costello would throw a 31yad touchdown to give the bulldogs a 10-7 lead.