83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU 7 vs. Miss St. 10 | 2nd Quarter

1 hour 29 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 September 26, 2020 2:35 PM September 26, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE - College football is back!

The No. 6 LSU Tigers are back at home getting ready for their first matchup of the season against Mississippi State.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. and attendance is capped at 25% for safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic

After both teams traded 3 and outs in their first drives, Mississippi State drove drove down the field and got into the redzone. Eventually LSU would get the stop and force the Bulldogs into a field goal.

The drive was 66 yards on 12 plays ending in a 35-yard field goal to give Mississippi State the lead with 4:47 in the first quarter.

LSU and Mississppi state would trade punts until finally LSU would get on the board with their first points of the game.

Tiger linebacker Jabril Cox intercepted Bulldog QB KJ Costello and returned it 14 yards into the endzone to give LSU a 7-0 lead with 9:45 to to play in the 2nd quarter.

s Mississippi State would repond quickly. On the ensuing drive, th ebulldogs would go 6 plays and 75 yards for a touchdown. QB KJ Costello would throw a 31yad touchdown to give the bulldogs a 10-7 lead.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days