LSP: Woman dies in two vehicle crash in Covington

Sunday, August 16 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

COVINGTON - State Troopers are investigating a fatal two vehicle crash that claimed the life of a woman early Sunday morning.

At about 1:00 a.m., troopers responded to the crash along Interstate 12 eastbound. 36-year-old Tiffany Peterson was killed.

According to the initial investigation, Peterson was traveling eastbound in a 2015 Nissan Altima. For reasons still unknown, Peterson rear-ended an 18-wheeler causing her car to underride the trailer. She was properly restrained but was pronounced dead on scene.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

