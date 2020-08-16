96°
LSP: Woman dies in two vehicle crash in Covington
COVINGTON - State Troopers are investigating a fatal two vehicle crash that claimed the life of a woman early Sunday morning.
At about 1:00 a.m., troopers responded to the crash along Interstate 12 eastbound. 36-year-old Tiffany Peterson was killed.
According to the initial investigation, Peterson was traveling eastbound in a 2015 Nissan Altima. For reasons still unknown, Peterson rear-ended an 18-wheeler causing her car to underride the trailer. She was properly restrained but was pronounced dead on scene.
Impairment is suspected to be a factor.
The investigation is ongoing.
