LSP Troopers investigating deadly hit and run in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Louisiana State Police are investigating a hit and run that took the life of 39-year-old Anthony Graham Saturday.

Just before 8 P.M. on Aug. 28, Graham was walking along LA 42 when a suspected Nissan Altima came around the curve and struck him. Graham was thrown into the yard of a nearby home and the vehicle fled the scene. He suffered severe injuries that he later succumbed to on Sept. 2.

Evidence suggests Graham was hit by a 2008-2013 Grey Nissan Altima. The vehicle should now have damage to the right front headlight and is missing the passenger side mirror.

Troopers are asking anyone with information to contact State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.