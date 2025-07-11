LSP: Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Kenner man

KENNER - Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old Kenner man Friday night.

Officials said Manuel Sobrino, 86, was last seen at his East Louisiana State Drive home around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sobrino is a five-foot-seven, 130 pound Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He also suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, a gray and white long-sleeved shirt, and khaki pants. He is believed to be riding a black bicycle with a basket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sobrino is asked to immediately contact the Kenner Police Department at (504) 712-2200 or dial 911.