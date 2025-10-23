53°
LSP: Silver Alert canceled after missing New Orleans man found safe
NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana State Police canceled a Silver Alert for a missing New Orleans man last seen Wednesday morning after he was found safe.
The 64-year-old man was missing from his home around 10 a.m.; by 8:26 p.m., he was found safe.
