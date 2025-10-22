79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSP: Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run off Plank Road near Coca-Cola bottling plant

2 hours 35 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, October 22 2025 Oct 22, 2025 October 22, 2025 2:24 PM October 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss, David Hamilton

BATON ROUGE - Troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian after a body was found in grass off Plank Road near the Coca-Cola bottling plant, Louisiana State Police said.

Louisiana State Police said they responded around 1:44 p.m. to a hit-and-run fatality involving an unknown vehicle and pedestrian at Plank Road and Blount Road. Officials responded to a body being found in the grass prior to LSP arriving to the scene.

Troopers are currently investigating.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days