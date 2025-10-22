LSP: Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run off Plank Road near Coca-Cola bottling plant

BATON ROUGE - Troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian after a body was found in grass off Plank Road near the Coca-Cola bottling plant, Louisiana State Police said.

Louisiana State Police said they responded around 1:44 p.m. to a hit-and-run fatality involving an unknown vehicle and pedestrian at Plank Road and Blount Road. Officials responded to a body being found in the grass prior to LSP arriving to the scene.

Troopers are currently investigating.