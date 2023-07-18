LSP: One dead, eight injured in deadly crash on I-10 west

GROSS TETE - One woman was killed and eight others were hurt in a deadly crash caused by an impaired driver Sunday morning.

State police say 33-year-old Kevin Dickens was traveling westbound on I-10 in his 2007 Lexus E35 when he attempted to pass another vehicle, a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer with 6 passengers, in the westbound lanes. Dickens was impaired and struck the rear of the Mountaineer as he attempted to overtake it, causing both vehicles to lose control.

Dickens and his passenger, 34-year-old Tranisha King of Oklahoma, crashed into the median and flipped over multiple times. The other vehicle was forced off the right side of the roadway and also overturned multiple times.

King sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced deceased. The seven victims in the other vehicle were injured in the crash and transported to local hospitals as well.

Three of those passengers were children that were not properly restrained and were ejected from the vehicle.

Dickens was placed under arrest by Troopers. Upon his release from the hospital, Dickens will be booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail for Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Negligent Injuring, and Reckless Operation.

Toxicology samples will be taken from both drivers for analysis.

This is the second fatal crash investigated by Louisiana State Police in less than 12 hours involving impaired drivers.