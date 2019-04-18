72°
LSP: More than 50 pounds of cocaine found during WBR traffic stop
WEST BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police arrested a Florida man in West Baton Rouge after finding more than 50 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle.
At approximately 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, troopers stopped a 2018 Kia Niro for a traffic violation on I-10 near Port Allen. The vehicle was driven by a 38-year-old man. Authorities haven't released the name of the suspect at this time.
During the course of the stop, troopers became suspicious and requested to search the vehicle. That was when the troopers found 51 pounds of cocaine.
The man was arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail for possession with the intent to distribute schedule II drugs.
