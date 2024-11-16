68°
LSP: Missing 13-year-old from LaPlace found safe
LAPLACE - Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered or Missing Child Advisory for a missing 13-year-old girl who has since been located.
According to State Police a 13-year-old was discovered missing on Saturday, Nov. 9 around 9:30 p.m. from her home in LaPlace.
