LSP: Man not wearing seatbelt killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

48 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, October 16 2025 Oct 16, 2025 October 16, 2025 1:29 PM October 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ROSELAND — A Kentwood man lost his life after crashing into a tree while not wearing a seatbelt in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana State Police said Thursday.

LSP said Conley Alford, 60, was driving westbound on La. 1048 around 3:10 p.m. when he veered to the right, overcorrected, crossed the eastbound lane and hit a tree. Alford was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

State police said it was not yet clear why Alford initially drifted off the road. 

