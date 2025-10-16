LSP: Man not wearing seatbelt killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

ROSELAND — A Kentwood man lost his life after crashing into a tree while not wearing a seatbelt in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana State Police said Thursday.

LSP said Conley Alford, 60, was driving westbound on La. 1048 around 3:10 p.m. when he veered to the right, overcorrected, crossed the eastbound lane and hit a tree. Alford was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

State police said it was not yet clear why Alford initially drifted off the road.