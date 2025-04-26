74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSP looking for hit-and-run driver who left injured person on side of Denham Springs highway

3 weeks 6 days 6 hours ago Sunday, March 30 2025 Mar 30, 2025 March 30, 2025 4:55 PM March 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - State troopers are searching for a driver who hit a person walking along a Livingston Parish highway and left them on the side of the road injured. 

Troopers said the crash happened Saturday night shortly before 9 p.m. along Reinninger Road south of Weiss Road. Officials said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. 

LSP says the driver was possibly driving a Toyota, which likely has front-end damage to the hood, grille and windshield. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about the vehicle can call (225) 754-8500. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days