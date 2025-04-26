LSP looking for hit-and-run driver who left injured person on side of Denham Springs highway

DENHAM SPRINGS - State troopers are searching for a driver who hit a person walking along a Livingston Parish highway and left them on the side of the road injured.

Troopers said the crash happened Saturday night shortly before 9 p.m. along Reinninger Road south of Weiss Road. Officials said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

LSP says the driver was possibly driving a Toyota, which likely has front-end damage to the hood, grille and windshield.

Anyone with information about the vehicle can call (225) 754-8500.