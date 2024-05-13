LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Clinton

CLINTON - State Troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday in Clinton and left one person injured.

State Police sent a release Sunday evening with little details about the shooting, which took place earlier in the day in Clinton. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said a deputy was called to a home along Oakwood Lane for a disturbance.

"Upon the deputy’s arrival at that location the deputy was confronted by a subject with an AR style rifle. The subject pointed the rifle at the deputy and the deputy shot him," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the wounded man was identified as Zachary Williams. LSP said the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office requested their help.