LSP investigating inmate death at Ascension Parish Jail

DONALDSONVILLE - State troopers are investigating the death of an Ascension Parish inmate.

State Police offered little details, only saying that they were requested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to investigate.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said an inmate was found dead Sunday morning and deputies contacted troopers. The sheriff's office said they are not releasing the cause of death or identity of the deceased and that no correctional officers or deputies are on leave.

WBRZ has reached out to the Ascension Parish coroner, who is out of the office for the next two weeks.

Ascension Parish Jail records indicate Darvin Dwayne Mumphrey died in the jail Sunday. Inmate details say that Mumphrey was booked shortly after 2 a.m. for domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer that happened Saturday morning. Paperwork says he was released at 3:53 p.m. Sunday but "Death of Offender" is written on his booking history.