Latest Weather Blog
LSP investigating inmate death at Ascension Parish Jail
DONALDSONVILLE - State troopers are investigating the death of an Ascension Parish inmate.
State Police offered little details, only saying that they were requested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to investigate.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said an inmate was found dead Sunday morning and deputies contacted troopers. The sheriff's office said they are not releasing the cause of death or identity of the deceased and that no correctional officers or deputies are on leave.
WBRZ has reached out to the Ascension Parish coroner, who is out of the office for the next two weeks.
Trending News
Ascension Parish Jail records indicate Darvin Dwayne Mumphrey died in the jail Sunday. Inmate details say that Mumphrey was booked shortly after 2 a.m. for domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer that happened Saturday morning. Paperwork says he was released at 3:53 p.m. Sunday but "Death of Offender" is written on his booking history.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. 44 to close one lane for roadwork starting Monday
-
LSU beats Oklahoma 37-17, finishes regular season with 8-4 record
-
Southern and Grambling kick off the running of the Bayou Classic football...
-
Black Friday: What time do stores open?
-
China releases 3 Americans it imprisoned for years, men home for Thanksgiving
Sports Video
-
Kim Mulkey earns 100th win at LSU
-
LSU beats Oklahoma 37-17, finishes regular season with 8-4 record
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...