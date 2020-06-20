LSP investigating fatal crash in Zachary

90°
Saturday, June 20 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Chris Lunkin

ZACHARY - State Police are investigating a crash that has claimed the life of one man, along side U.S. Hwy 61 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

According to the investigation, 52-year-old Kenneth Cleveland was traveling northbound in a 2012 Hyundair Santa Fe. The Hyundai then ran off the roadway to the left.

After exiting the road, the car ran into a ditch and hit and concrete culvert. 

Cleveland was prounounced dead at the scene. Impairment is suspected.

The crash remains under investigation.

