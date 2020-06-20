90°
LSP investigating fatal crash in Zachary
ZACHARY - State Police are investigating a crash that has claimed the life of one man, along side U.S. Hwy 61 in East Baton Rouge Parish.
According to the investigation, 52-year-old Kenneth Cleveland was traveling northbound in a 2012 Hyundair Santa Fe. The Hyundai then ran off the roadway to the left.
After exiting the road, the car ran into a ditch and hit and concrete culvert.
Cleveland was prounounced dead at the scene. Impairment is suspected.
The crash remains under investigation.
