Troopers investigate fatal crash in WBR

Saturday, June 13 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

BUECHE - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night. 

The West Baton Rouge Parish crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Michael Walker of Plaquemine.

Around 10 p.m. Walker was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 983 in a Ford F-150. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford ran off the roadway to the right. 

After running off the roadway, the truck overturned. Walker was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing. 

