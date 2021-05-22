83°
LSP investigating deadly officer involved shooting in East Feliciana Parish
NORWOOD - Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Friday night.
Norwood Police called the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office for backup when responding to a domestic disturbance call just before midnight. The suspect was non-compliant and pulled a firearm on one of the deputies. The deputy then fired their weapon.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving fatal injuries. No officers or deputies were injured in this altercation.
This incident remains under investigation.
