LSP investigate two separate fatal crashes; one in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - State Troopers are investigating two separate fatal crashes, one in East Baton Rouge Parish and the other in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The West Baton Rouge Parish crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Michael Walker of Plaquemine. According to the investigation, Walker was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 983 in a Ford F-150. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford ran off the roadway to the right.

After running off the roadway, the truck overturned. Walker was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is suspected.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, shortly after 1:00 am Saturday, a crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Brennan Butler of Baton Rouge traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 42 north of LA Hwy 327.

The initial investigation revealed Butler was traveling in a Toyota RAV4. For unknown reasons, Butler passed a vehicle eastbound on the right shoulder of LA Hwy 42 causing him to run of the roadway.

The vehicle ran into the ditch and struck a culvert. Butler was properly restrained but still suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Impairment is unknown at this time in relation to this crash.

Both crashes remain on investigation.