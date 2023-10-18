LSP: Impaired driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal motorcycle crash

ST. MARY PARISH - A two vehicle crash on LA 182 claimed the life of a 29-year-old man late Saturday night.

According to State Police, the crash occurred before 11 p.m. on LA 182 at the intersection with Katy Bridge Road, east of Baldwin, La.

The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Erin Demarco of Franklin.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined that 62-year-old Harold Melancon Sr. of Baldwin stopped his 2013 GMC pickup at the stop sign on Katy Bridge Road, preparing to turn left onto LA 182.

Demarco was riding his 2002 Honda motorcycle westbound on LA 182, approaching Katy Bridge Road.

Melancon began to make the left turn but did so directly into the path of Demarco and his motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the front driver's side, ejecting Demarco from his motorcycle, according to State Police.

Demarco was transported to Franklin Foundation for treatment but died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash. He did not have a motorcycle endorsement and he was not wearing a DOT approved helmet, according to State Police. Melancon was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.

Troopers suspected Melancon was impairment, and he was given a chemical breath test, which indicated a blood alcohol concentration above .08 percent, according to State Police. Impairment is not suspected on the part of Demarco, and standard toxicology analysis is pending.

Melancon was charged with vehicular homicide and for a stop sign violation, according to State Police.