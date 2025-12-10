LSP identifies victim in deadly Livingston crash

LIVINGSTON - Troopers with Louisiana State Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in Livingston Parish Wednesday.

Officials said 44-year-old Dana Ricouard of Livingston was killed in a three-vehicle crash on US 190 west of LA 63.

Investigators said Ricouard was traveling westbound on Florida Blvd. and began slowly making a left turn when her vehicle was struck from behind by a truck. The impact of the crash pushed Ricouard's vehicle across the center line into the path of an oncoming Mack truck. The Mack truck and Ricouard's vehicle collided head-on.

Ricouard was properly restrained but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office. The other drivers involved were also restrained and were not injured.

Troopers said impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from all drivers for analysis. The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.