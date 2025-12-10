Latest Weather Blog
LSP identifies victim in deadly Livingston crash
LIVINGSTON - Troopers with Louisiana State Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in Livingston Parish Wednesday.
Officials said 44-year-old Dana Ricouard of Livingston was killed in a three-vehicle crash on US 190 west of LA 63.
Investigators said Ricouard was traveling westbound on Florida Blvd. and began slowly making a left turn when her vehicle was struck from behind by a truck. The impact of the crash pushed Ricouard's vehicle across the center line into the path of an oncoming Mack truck. The Mack truck and Ricouard's vehicle collided head-on.
Ricouard was properly restrained but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office. The other drivers involved were also restrained and were not injured.
Trending News
Troopers said impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from all drivers for analysis. The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother gives her side of story after 15-year-old son shot in the...
-
Former State Senator cited for giving teen unwanted hug, kiss on head
-
Get into the holiday spirit at these 2025 events in the capital...
-
ABC signs Jimmy Kimmel to a one-year contract extension, months after temporary...
-
Dave's Hot Chicken opening second capital region location at Juban Crossing
Sports Video
-
Two LSU defensive backs named first-team All-SEC, five total Tigers honored
-
LSU football turns focus to upcoming bowl game to close out 2025...
-
Dunham back at Superdome for third time in four years
-
LSU Women's Basketball leads National Anthem after sound system failed
-
Breaux plans to enter transfer portal