Latest Weather Blog
LSP: High speed crash kills one person, injures another in Evangeline Parish
EVANGELINE PARISH - State Police responded to a fatal crash shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday that claimed the life of person and injured another. Police say the crash was the result of the driver refusing to stop during a traffic stop.
The deceased victim of the crash was identified as 33-year-old Kevin Arvie. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Makenzie Dixon.
According to state police, a trooper attempted the traffic stop after Dixon initially pulled over on the shoulder but suddenly accelerated away. This led to a pursuit.
While fleeing at a high speed on LA Hwy 10 near LA Hwy 106, Dixon lost control of the vehicle trying to navigate a curve. The vehicle traveled off road, partially overturned and hit a tree.
Both people were unrestrained with Arvie suffering fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Dixon was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
So far the crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Watch: Historic space launch Saturday
-
Two fleeing drivers take troopers on separate, wild police chases overnight (2)
-
Two fleeing drivers take troopers on separate, wild police chases overnight
-
2MAD: United Way providing children with fresh produce in Capital Area
-
Child care facilities await 'Phase Two' of reopening plan in hopes of...
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...