LSP: High speed crash kills one person, injures another in Evangeline Parish

EVANGELINE PARISH - State Police responded to a fatal crash shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday that claimed the life of person and injured another. Police say the crash was the result of the driver refusing to stop during a traffic stop.

The deceased victim of the crash was identified as 33-year-old Kevin Arvie. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Makenzie Dixon.

According to state police, a trooper attempted the traffic stop after Dixon initially pulled over on the shoulder but suddenly accelerated away. This led to a pursuit.

While fleeing at a high speed on LA Hwy 10 near LA Hwy 106, Dixon lost control of the vehicle trying to navigate a curve. The vehicle traveled off road, partially overturned and hit a tree.

Both people were unrestrained with Arvie suffering fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Dixon was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

So far the crash remains under investigation.