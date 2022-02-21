75°
Latest Weather Blog
LSP: Grand Isle councilman arrested, sexually assaulted minors 'over span of many years'
JEFFERSON PARISH - A man wanted for the alleged molestation of two juveniles turned himself in to investigators Monday.
Louisiana State Police said troopers started investigating 78-year-old Elgene Gary in Oct. 2021.
Based on interviews with victims, troopers said Gary, a Grand Isle councilman, sexually assaulted minors "over the span of many years" at his Grand Isle home.
Gary was booked for two felony counts of sexual battery. More charges may be added.
Trending News
If anyone has information or has been a victim of Elgene Gary, contact LSP at (504) 310-7011.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood
-
LSU's Rivers take leadership role to heart
-
Live Oak's Rayden Ingram trying to etch his name alongside his brothers...