LSP: Four arrested in carjacking, robbery after suspects crashed into light pole along River Road

BATON ROUGE - Four men were arrested Sunday morning after robbing two people, stealing a car and crashing their own vehicle into a light pole along River Road.

State Police said 26-year-old Trevon Johnson, 20-year-old Kriston Johnson, 19-year-old Jayvon Washington and 18-year-old Johnny Milton were downtown near South River Road and stole a crossbody bag with a gun inside from a person. Law enforcement says that during the altercation, one of the men assaulted a person who tried to intervene, and another suspect stole the victim's car.

The men then drove away while the victim was trapped in the door, dragging them on the concrete.

LSP said the suspects abandoned the victim's car and the four piled into their own Mustang, which they wrecked into a light pole along River Road near Dort Street. The men were arrested after the crash.

They were booked on the following charges:

Trevon Johnson - Hit and run, Reckless operation, Purse snatching, Aggravated battery, Theft of a firearm

Kriston Johnson – Carjacking, Aggravated battery, Simple battery

Jayvon Washington – Simple battery