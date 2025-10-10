84°
LSP: Escaped inmate Derrick Groves returned to Louisiana by helicopter

47 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, October 10 2025 Oct 10, 2025 October 10, 2025 4:48 PM October 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana State Police shared images of escaped inmate Derrick Groves being sent back to Louisiana from Georgia Friday afternoon.

Groves is the 10th inmate captured after an escape from the New Orleans jail on May 16. Before Groves, the most recent escapee captured was Antoine Massey in June.

Groves had previously been serving time for killing two men on Mardi Gras Day 2018 in the Ninth Ward. He was awaiting sentencing.

