LSP: Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in St. John Parish

EDGARD - A 54-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in St. John the Baptist Parish on Saturday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 10:00 p.m. on LA Hwy 640 north of LA Hwy 3127. The crash claimed the life of 54-year-old Nina M. Mitchell of Killona.

Through their initial investigation, State Police determined that the crash occurred as Mitchell was driving a 2007 Toyota Avalon southbound on LA Hwy 640. As Mitchell approached LA Hwy 3127, the Avalon ran off the road to the right, State Police said.

The vehicle briefly reentered the roadway before exiting the roadway to the right again. The car then struck a dirt driveway and overturned, according to State Police.

Mitchell was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased on scene by the St. John Coroner's Office.

Impairment is unknown at this time, and a standard toxicology sample was taken from Mitchell to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

State Police said excessive speed may have been a factor, and the crash remains under investigation.