LSP: Car struck by lighting, caused deadly crash

BUNKIE - State Police believe a car being struck by lightning caused a deadly crash on I-49 Friday afternoon.

Austin Jones, 22, and Destinee Jones, 24, died in the wreck. They were from Covington. A one-year-old riding with them survived.

Investigators said Austin Jones ran into the back of a wrecker truck that stopped to avoid another vehicle that became disabled in the northbound lanes of I-49 in Evangeline Parish. Police suspect the car stopped in the highway after it was struck by lightning.

Jones, Destinee and the child were in a pickup and were properly restrained, police said.

People in the car that was struck by the bolt of lightning were hurt, but police said their injuries were related to being hit by the wrecker truck after the pickup crashed into the back of it and lurched it forward.

