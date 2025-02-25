LSP captain arrested for DWI after allegedly running red light, crashing into BRPD unit

BATON ROUGE - An off-duty Louisiana State Police captain was taken into custody for DWI Tuesday morning after she allegedly crashed into a BRPD unit and another car.

The crash happened at the intersection of Plank Road and Harding Boulevard shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Witnesses said there was a large police presence around the scene of the crash and that three people were taken to the hospital in the aftermath.

LSP confirmed later Tuesday morning that Belinda Murphy, 53, an off-duty captain, ran a red light at the intersection and crashed into a BRPD unit and a third vehicle.

Troopers said Murphy "displayed signs of impairment" when police responded and she submitted a toxicology reports.

Murphy was taken into custody for DWI, vehicular negligent injuring and failure to obey traffic signals. She was placed on administrative leave while the investigation proceeded.