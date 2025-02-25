70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSP captain arrested for DWI after allegedly running red light, crashing into BRPD unit

2 hours 3 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, February 25 2025 Feb 25, 2025 February 25, 2025 11:10 AM February 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - An off-duty Louisiana State Police captain was taken into custody for DWI Tuesday morning after she allegedly crashed into a BRPD unit and another car. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Plank Road and Harding Boulevard shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Witnesses said there was a large police presence around the scene of the crash and that three people were taken to the hospital in the aftermath. 

LSP confirmed later Tuesday morning that Belinda Murphy, 53, an off-duty captain, ran a red light at the intersection and crashed into a BRPD unit and a third vehicle. 

Troopers said Murphy "displayed signs of impairment" when police responded and she submitted a toxicology reports. 

Murphy was taken into custody for DWI, vehicular negligent injuring and failure to obey traffic signals. She was placed on administrative leave while the investigation proceeded. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days