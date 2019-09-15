LSP: Alabama fugitive arrested in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - State police reported the arrest Wednesday of a third suspect wanted on multiple charges after they fled from troopers Tuesday.

The third individual, 21-year-old Christopher Barnwell of Elberta, Ala. was spotted by an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy who was on his way to work shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Barnwell entered a convenience store on Florida Blvd near Pete's Hwy and was recognized by the deputy who had seen an image of the suspect on the news.

The EBRSO deputy immediately made contact with Louisiana State Police, and Barnwell was taken into custody without incident.

Barnwell is accused of being in a vehicle that led troopers on a high speed chase on Tuesday morning after they tried to stop the vehicle for speeding on I-12 in Livingston Parish.

21-year-old Charles Goss-Richards and 35-year-old Amanda Atkins, both of Alabama, were arrested by LSP after the chase ended. They were booked into jail on several charges including possession of drug paraphernalia, but Barnwell managed to escape into some nearby woods.

Barnwell was booked into Livingston Parish jail on charges of speeding, resisting an officer by flight, illegal possession of stolen things, no driver's license, switched license plate, possession of drug paraphernalia and several fugitive warrants from Alabama.