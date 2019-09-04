LSP: 83-year-old driver killed in New Iberia crash

NEW IBERIA - Tuesday afternoon troopers with Louisiana State Police were called to a fatal crash in New Iberia.

The accident was reported on LA 14 at Claude Viator Road around 3 p.m. It took the life of 83-year-old Joyce Falgout.

An initial investigation revealed that Falgout was driving a 2005 Ford Escape when she failed to yield at a stop sign to oncoming traffic as she entered LA 14 from Claude Viator Rd. Falgout’s vehicle was hit in the westbound travel lane by a 2018 Audi Q5 SUV.

Authorities say Falgout was restrained at the time of the crash. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

The driver of the Audi was properly restrained and suffered moderate injuries.

Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers. The crash remains under investigation.