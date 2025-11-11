61°
Latest Weather Blog
LSP: 76-year-old Texas woman killed in Tangipahoa Parish motorcycle crash
HAMMOND — A 76-year-old woman from Texas was killed in a Monday afternoon motorcycle crash on I-12 east, Louisiana State Police said Tuesday.
LSP said June Volkman, of Zapata, Texas, was the passenger in a Harley-Davidson heading east near mile marker 40 on I-12 around 3 p.m. A Volkswagen Atlas rear-ended the motorcycle, ejecting both Volkman and the driver from the bike.
The motorcycle driver was wearing a DOT-approved helmet and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, police said. Volkman, who was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet, was hospitalized with severe injuries which she later died from.
Trending News
LSP said the Volkswagen driver was ticketed for following too closely, but the cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Annual Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway plans to give 600 bikes to kids...
-
St. George Fire Department hosting annual sock drive to keep community warm
-
Warrant issued for naked man accused of committing lewd act in store...
-
Mayor Edwards celebrates volunteers giving back to community at start of 10th...
-
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra returns with program centered on...