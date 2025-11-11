LSP: 76-year-old Texas woman killed in Tangipahoa Parish motorcycle crash

HAMMOND — A 76-year-old woman from Texas was killed in a Monday afternoon motorcycle crash on I-12 east, Louisiana State Police said Tuesday.

LSP said June Volkman, of Zapata, Texas, was the passenger in a Harley-Davidson heading east near mile marker 40 on I-12 around 3 p.m. A Volkswagen Atlas rear-ended the motorcycle, ejecting both Volkman and the driver from the bike.

The motorcycle driver was wearing a DOT-approved helmet and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, police said. Volkman, who was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet, was hospitalized with severe injuries which she later died from.

LSP said the Volkswagen driver was ticketed for following too closely, but the cause of the wreck is still under investigation.