LSP: 71-year-old Napoleonville man dies in hospital after crashing into house

2 hours 33 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, November 28 2025 Nov 28, 2025 November 28, 2025 12:04 PM November 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE — A 71-year-old man died in a hospital Friday after crashing his car into a house in Napoleonville earlier this week, according to Louisiana State Police.

Lonnie Robinson was driving on Franklin Avenue near Philosopher Street on Wednesday, LSP said, when his car swerved off the road and hit a home. He was taken to a hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Police said it was not yet clear why Robinson ran off the road. He was not wearing a seatbelt, officers said.

