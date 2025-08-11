LPSO: Woman released and rearrested within two hours after allegedly stealing DPW truck

LIVINGSTON — A woman was rearrested within two hours of her release after she allegedly tried to steal an unmarked Sheriff's unit and DPW truck, deputies say.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said around 7 a.m. Monday, the agency received a report of a woman who was walking in the middle of Highway 63. Deputies added that the complainant said the woman exited a Livingston DPW truck and was asking for a ride.

Deputies found the DPW truck and the woman, 42-year-old Lisa Cleaver, recently released from the Livingston Parish Detention Center for criminal trespass charges, at a Livingston grocery store and detained her.

Officials say Cleaver, just moments after being released, attempted to steal an unmarked LPSO unit from the parking lot of the detention center. After she was unsuccessful, she stole a DPW truck from the parking lot.

Inside the stolen DPW truck, deputies say they found her Livingston Parish Detention Center discharge paperwork from 7 a.m. on Monday.

Cleaver was charged with theft of a vehicle and attempted theft of a vehicle.

"During our investigation, deputies learned Cleaver - as soon as she stepped foot outside of the LPDC upon her release - attempted to gain entry into an LPSO unmarked unit in the front parking lot. She was unsuccessful,” Sheriff Jason Ard said.