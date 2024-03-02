72°
LPSO searching for man who threw fries, food tray at McDonalds employees
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a man who got into an altercation with Livingston McDonalds' employees.
According to police, the incident took place at the McDonalds off Hwy 16/Hwy 1019. The man became irate and began throwing french fries across the restaurant, along with throwing the fry box and a plastic food tray, which hit a juvenile employee, into the kitchen area.
Anyone with information is urged to call 225-686-2241 x1.
