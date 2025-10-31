LPSO says scammers targeting family members of those incarcerated at Livingston Parish Detention Center

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office warned the public via a Facebook post that scammers are targeting family members of those incarcerated at the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

The office received multiple reports of residents being contacted by scammers claiming to be deputies, saying that their family members were being released from the detention center, but needed to pay monitoring fees for ankle monitors.

With some calls coming within hours of a person's arrest, deputies would like to remind the public that no law enforcement agency will contact you and ask for money in this manner.

Those contacted are encouraged to contact the LPSO Financial Crimes Division at 225-686-2241.