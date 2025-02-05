70°
LPSO: K9 apprehends wanted fugitive during pursuit

2 hours 14 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, February 05 2025 Feb 5, 2025 February 05, 2025 7:30 PM February 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HOLDEN - A K9 apprehended a wanted fugitive during a stolen vehicle pursuit, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

LPSO said they were in pursuit of a felon in a stolen vehicle who was a wanted fugitive from a neighboring jurisdiction. The suspect, Joseph Shanahan came to a stop on Frank Ballard Road before fleeing on foot.

The K9, Diesel, tracked the suspect through a wooded area and apprehended the suspect. LPSO did not immediately list the charges that Shanahan was booked on.

