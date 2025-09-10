82°
LPSO K-9 officers outfitted with new bullet-proof vests

Wednesday, September 10 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - K-9 officers at the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office were presented with new bullet-proof vests on Wednesday. 

The new gear was donated by the East Side Project Group with coordination with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. 

Sheriff Jason Ard said that he was grateful for the life-saving equipment for their dogs. 

"We appreciate this group looking out for our 4-legged officers. They work hard every day to protect and assist in the betterment of our parish. They are eager to serve and are a true support system of the LPSO," he said.

