LPSO: Deputies arrest 5 men for dealing fentanyl, meth, more drugs out of Walker home

WALKER — Five men were arrested for dealing fentanyl, meth and other drugs out of a house in Walker, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

LPSO said agents in its narcotics division recently began investigating Darnell "Peanut" Jones, 50, for dealing drugs from his home on Herring Drive.

After searching the house, LPSO said deputies found large amounts of:

- Fentanyl

- Meth

- "Speedball," which is a mix of fentanyl and meth

- Crack cocaine

- Opioids

- Weed

- More than 1,500 grams of a cutting agent

- A blender with fentanyl residue

- Packaging material and scales

- $1,481

In addition to Jones, deputies arrested 69-year-old Michael Corkern, 50-year-old Danny Whitehead, 68-year-old Henry Smith and 52-year-old Clifton Elkins.

Jones was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for operation of a drug lab, among other drug crimes, and faces a minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted. The others were booked on various drug charges.

Further details were not immediately available.