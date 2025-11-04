Latest Weather Blog
LPSO: Denham Springs man arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile
DENHAM SPRINGS — A 19-year-old man from Denham Springs was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles after an investigation by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
David Cary was arrested after the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office ICAC Task Force and Attorney General Liz Murrill began an investigation in September for a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Indecent Behavior with a juvenile.
"This investigation originated in Lafayette, Indiana (juvenile victim’s location) and was assisted by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office. During the investigation, the suspect was identified as 19-year-old David Cary. Detectives were able to obtain evidence and an arrest warrant for Cary," Sheriff Jason Ard said.
Trending News
Cary was taken into custody on an active warrant in Florida and transported back to Livingston Parish and booked on one count of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Landowners near RiverPlex MegaPark learn more details about new steel mill coming...
-
Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana hosts awareness event in Tiger Stadium
-
'We just want somebody to come out and fix it:' Zachary sinkhole...
-
Caleb Wilson Hazing Prevention Task Force calls for early education, clearly defined...
-
Assisted living employee accused of stealing more than $2,000 from resident paralyzed...