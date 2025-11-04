LPSO: Denham Springs man arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile

DENHAM SPRINGS — A 19-year-old man from Denham Springs was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles after an investigation by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

David Cary was arrested after the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office ICAC Task Force and Attorney General Liz Murrill began an investigation in September for a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Indecent Behavior with a juvenile.

"This investigation originated in Lafayette, Indiana (juvenile victim’s location) and was assisted by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office. During the investigation, the suspect was identified as 19-year-old David Cary. Detectives were able to obtain evidence and an arrest warrant for Cary," Sheriff Jason Ard said.

Cary was taken into custody on an active warrant in Florida and transported back to Livingston Parish and booked on one count of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.