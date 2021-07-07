LPSO asking for assistance locating missing Walker woman

WALKER, La. - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with locating a missing woman from Walker.

Karren Hill, 44, was reported missing on July 2 and was last seen walking northbound on LA-447 in Walker. She was reported to be wearing khaki shorts, a gray or blue shirt, and carrying a shoulder strap khaki bag.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241, extension 1.