LPSO asking for assistance locating missing Walker woman

2 hours 15 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, July 07 2021 Jul 7, 2021 July 07, 2021 4:23 PM July 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

WALKER, La. - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with locating a missing woman from Walker. 

Karren Hill, 44, was reported missing on July 2 and was last seen walking northbound on LA-447 in Walker. She was reported to be wearing khaki shorts, a gray or blue shirt, and carrying a shoulder strap khaki bag. 

No foul play is suspected at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241, extension 1. 

