91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LPSO: 73-year-old woman found safe, in 'good condition'

6 hours 6 minutes 28 seconds ago Saturday, August 02 2025 Aug 2, 2025 August 02, 2025 11:03 AM August 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

DENHAM SPRINGS — Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office detectives found a 73-year-old woman who had been missing since Friday morning. 

Diane Sue Benham had last been seen around 7:45 a.m. on Friday in the Juban Crossing area, according to LPSO. 

Family members told LPSO that Benham has not taken her required medications and could be in need of medical assistance.

LPSO announced that Benham had been found safe around 1 p.m. Saturday. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days