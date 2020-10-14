Lower humidity, cooler temperatures by Friday

How does it really feel? Nice!

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Temperatures this morning are about 15 degrees cooler than what we had yesterday. The humidity is low and it will feel great today! In the afternoon, temperatures will still be heating into the mid-80s. You can expect plenty of sunshine and a calm breeze. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Up next: The high temperatures are on a roller coaster. Temperatures will drop and rebound with the passage of each cold front. Since a cold front came through yesterday, we are now on the rebound. A small warming trend is forecast for today and tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid-80s and lows in the upper 50s. The next cold front will move through on Friday morning, and it will keep Friday highs in the low 70s. Temperatures in the 70s are expected for Saturday too, but then we will once again be on the rebound. Highs will be back in the 80s by Sunday. Don’t worry another cold front will be on the way next week. Welcome to the roller coaster! Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

There is one area to watch in the Atlantic near the Windward Islands. It has a low development chance and is not a threat to the local area.

FROM THE NHC: A broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, mainly to the east of its center. Strong upper-level winds are expected to inhibit significant development while the system moves west-northwestward over the next couple of days. Regardless of development, the system could produce locally heavy rainfall across portions of the central and northern Lesser Antilles today, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Thursday, and Hispaniola on Friday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.

