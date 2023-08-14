82°
Latest Weather Blog
Low-tech portable A/C units reducing death row heat
BATON ROUGE - An air conditioning expert appointed by a federal judge has testified a portable air conditioner consisting of an ice chest, fan and duct has a high potential for success in helping to drop the extreme heat indexes on Louisiana's death row that threaten three ailing condemned killers.
Trending News
Shane Hernandez, a professional engineer and A/C expert in Lafayette, told Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson Monday the low-tech units placed outside the inmates' cells work.
Jackson ordered state corrections officials in December 2013 to prevent heat indexes - a measure of temperature and humidity - on death row at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola from topping 88 degrees.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tree branch from BREC park fell on car; driver says City-Parish should...
-
Historic Julius Freyhan High School expected to undergo renovations this fall
-
Resident unhappy with lack of progress on drainage plan since 2016 floods
-
Westbound lanes of Mississippi River Bridge blocked due to vehicle fire
-
Vehicle slams into Central house, then takes off