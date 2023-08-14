82°
Low-tech portable A/C units reducing death row heat

6 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, August 23 2016 Aug 23, 2016 August 23, 2016 10:53 AM August 23, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News

BATON ROUGE - An air conditioning expert appointed by a federal judge has testified a portable air conditioner consisting of an ice chest, fan and duct has a high potential for success in helping to drop the extreme heat indexes on Louisiana's death row that threaten three ailing condemned killers.

Shane Hernandez, a professional engineer and A/C expert in Lafayette, told Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson Monday the low-tech units placed outside the inmates' cells work.

Jackson ordered state corrections officials in December 2013 to prevent heat indexes - a measure of temperature and humidity - on death row at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola from topping 88 degrees.

