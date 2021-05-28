Low rain chance Saturday, nice & dry Sunday

Tonight and Tomorrow: A stray shower or thunderstorm remains possible this evening, but most will stay dry. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Tomorrow, expect a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible, mainly in the afternoon. The better chance for seeing rain tomorrow will be south of Baton Rouge. Overall, rain chances are low around 20%. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Looking Ahead:

A rare Memorial Day Weekend cold front will move through the state tonight, hugging the coast through Saturday afternoon. This is where the chance for an isolated shower or storm will be tomorrow. Otherwise, drier air will begin to mix in making things feel less muggy for the long weekend. High temperatures will also be slightly below average in the mid 80s. Our weather pattern will remain quiet through Monday. Moisture will begin to increase across the region on Tuesday, bringing back the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Click here for the 7-day forecast.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





